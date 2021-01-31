Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Replaced Alcohol With Another Vice

One thing we can always count on Chrissy Teigen for is sharing her life experiences in a candid and open way, regardless of the critics. Back in December, the model revealed that she decided to get sober after reading Holly Whitaker’s book, Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol. Teigen has since shared how happy she is now that she is sober and recently took to Instagram to reveal another sweet side to her sobriety.

Per Insider, the Cravings author shared videos of herself in bed with tons of desserts on her Instagram story. Her snacks included cookies and pie from Milkbar, Salt & Straw ice cream, and Yum Yum donuts. The outlet shared that in one video she says, “I don’t know what’s going on with me today.”

Teigen continued, “I’m very into sweets. They say when you stop drinking, that you go sweets crazy.” “I really never liked sweets as much before. I’m insane now,” she added. Teigen’s sugar cravings are not unusual for someone who recently got sober, and is actually pretty common.

For many, cutting alcohol out of their lives means having an intense sweet tooth due to the lack of sugar one consumed while drinking. Per the outlet, both alcohol and sugar boost our levels of dopamine so it’s a natural reaction for one to gravitate towards sweet treats when alcohol is no longer an option.

Teigen first shared the news of her sobriety in the comments of an Instagram post from her vacation.

Alongside a clip of herself dancing she wrote, “good morning!!!” In response to the enthusiasm video (with Teigen bursting with energy), one user wrote, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” Teigen then replied saying that she was “4 weeks sober.”

We love that Teigen doesn’t shy away from sharing every part of her story. There’s no doubt that many have — yet again — resonated with the model turned chef’s words.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

