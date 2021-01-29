Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Definitely Expanding Their Family After Reconciliation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are finally on solid ground after several years of an on-again, off-again relationship. After reconciling during quarantine, the couple is apparently making plans to expand their family — which, of course, already includes daughter, True, 2.

Their baby-making agenda was hinted at in the trailer for the finale season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that dropped on Thursday. Kardashian can be seen talking to Thompson when she says, “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

The couple has put their issues behind them and both of them have made the commitment to give True a sibling. “Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True,” a source told E! News. “It’s something they have been working on for a while.”

While Thompson is currently in Boston playing for the Celtics, he’s not letting distance get in between them this time. The insider says he’s made serious efforts to prove that he’s all-in with this decision. “Tristan is very supportive of Khloe and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor’s appointments and listens to her feelings,” says the source. “He’s very involved and invested in the future of their family together.”

Having another child would be a dream come true for Kardashian, who has made no secret about the fact that the best job in the world is being a mom. “My favorite part about being a mom,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, “I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what.”

Even with the baby plans moving along, Kardashian isn’t rushing the altar just yet. She “is open to marriage” in the future with the NBA player, but that’s going to be part of phase three of their reconciliation. “She envisions her dream wedding… but the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle,” a source told Life & Style.

For Kardashian, her dreams of a happy family life are all coming together — as long as Thompson holds up his end of the deal.

