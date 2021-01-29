Kate Middleton & Prince William Navigate Family Jealousy Over Spending Time with Grandkids

Even though Kate Middleton and Prince William have produced their heirs to the throne, that doesn’t mean all of their time has to be spent with the royal family. They want to make sure their three children, sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5, have quality time with Kate’s parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, as well.

A new U.K. documentary, When the Middletons Met the Monarchy, is shedding light on family relations and proving they might be trickier to navigate than anyone realized. It might be shocking for some to learn that the Middletons have more influence over their grandkids than their royal counterparts. “It will be the Middleton’s that have the influence because the Royal Family is too formal, it’s stuck in its ways,” says royal expert Tom Quinn in the Channel 5 film via the Express.

The relationship the three children have with their maternal grandparents is also apparently felt by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, who reportedly may sometimes feel slighted by the amount of time their grandkids spend with the other side of the family. “I suppose there is a little tension at times between who gets to see the grandkids the most,” adds royal expert Jennie Bond. “Kate will always turn to Carole for help, advice, guidance, and just get together and romp around with the kids — possibly before she would get together with Camilla and Charles.”

That seems to have caused some ruffled feathers with Prince Charles, who was reportedly hurt by the fact that the young family decided to return to their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, to ride out the rest of lockdown during the pandemic. Their residence is over 200 miles from Charles’ home at Highgrove.

The royal family needs to realize that it’s important for the kids to have strong relationships on both sides of the family, and it’s only natural that Kate would feel closer to her mom and dad. There is plenty of time for the grandkids to step into royal life, so giving them a childhood that is as normal as possible is likely more of a priority for the Middletons, while Charles and Camilla are probably more focused on the royal duties that come with their positions in the family. The time factor will probably come out evenly as the kids grow up, but Kate’s making sure her parents don’t get cast aside in the process.

