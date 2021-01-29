These Rare Photos From Matt Damon’s $21 Million LA Home Show Off the Private Star’s Luxury Style

Matt Damon is bidding Los Angeles goodbye as he and his family move back east and make their 6-bedroom penthouse at the Standish in Brooklyn Heights, New York, their new home base. The actor and his wife, Luciana Barroso, are now putting their stunning Pacific Palisades, California home on the market for $21 million, which is a total steal in the current real estate market. (We kid.) They originally purchased the property for $15 million back in 2012. As these photos show (per Top Ten Real Estate Deals, it’s a stunning property. Take a peek.

The 13,508-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, 10 baths, and a total tropical island feel. The Hawaiian-inspired home has lush landscaping and rooms that give that true indoor-outdoor living feel. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for natural light to flow throughout the house and open up to a gorgeous backyard complete with a pool, children’s play area, waterfall, and Koi pond and a covered lanai for outdoor dining.

There’s plenty to rave about from the interior as well, including the magnificent center atrium with 35-foot mahogany ceilings and an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining guests. Damon and Barroso also designed a beautiful master suite that is sure to bring harmony to any household — dual dressing rooms complete with a massage room and bath.

Of course, a home this large needs those Entourage-style perks. The Damon family home also includes a fully-equipped gym, a game room, and a wine storage-and-tasting room. If you need a place for the nanny and housekeeper to rest, the residence has staff quarters available.

The Bourne Identity actor’s home is just down the street from Ben Affleck, so there’s a guaranteed promise of seeing Damon’s Boston BFF walking his dog while sipping on his latest Dunkin’ Donuts coffee order. That’s an absolute perk of purchasing the home in this neighborhood — after all, Affleck is going to be in the market for a new buddy on his street once old pal Damon moves away.

