How to Stream Chip & Joanna Gaines’ New Show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home For Free

Chip and Joanna Gaines, AKA mom and dad, are finally back with some new heartwarming content, and thank goodness, because we’d just about frozen over from missing them. Back with a brand-new show on discovery+, the Gaines’ Fixer Upper: Welcome Home premiered today and will be dropping new episodes for the next few weeks as they help new families find their forever homes. And you can very likely stream it for free, which means we have your weekend plans all figured out.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” Chip and Joanna said in a statement about their TV return.

The Gaineses are making a return in more ways than one, with their production company Magnolia Network releasing a full season of The Lost Kitchen on discovery+ too, all out right now. So, how do you get in on the fun? If you’re a Verizon customer, you’re there already: Verizon is offering a free discovery+ subscription to all existing customers. And if you’d been thinking about signing up, there’s never been a better time.

