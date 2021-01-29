Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Having a Holiday Weekend Wedding in 2021

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev already had to deal with the disappointment of postponing their wedding in 2020 due to the pandemic. Fans have been asking all year when the rescheduled event was happening and now, they finally have an answer.

The couple announced on the season six finale of Total Bellas that they had a new date on the calendar for 2021. While holding baby Matteo and wiping an eyelash off of Artem’s face, Nikki dropped the big news. “We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!” she told her twin sister, Brie Bella, and her sister’s husband, Daniel Bryan. Brie exclaimed, “What?!” while her daughter, Birdie, 3, rushed into the room to hear what the excitement was all about.

Getting to the altar has been anything but easy for Nikki and Artem since they have had to deal with the pandemic, issues in their relationship, and her battle with postpartum depression. It was a struggle to find her balance as a new mom, especially when Artem was consumed with his season on Dancing with the Stars. “There’s a part of me that wants to discipline him for it. It’s been so fucking hard. I’m trying to keep it together and… I’m about to lose it. I’m about to have a massive breakdown,” she revealed to Brie on Total Bellas. “The highs and lows are so extreme.”

The couple has worked through their issues on and off-camera, and Nikki has learned to prioritize herself this year, finding that self-care is the best medicine for her well-being. “I realized that living more simple is definitely self-care for me,” Nikki exclusively told SheKnows. “I live that hustling lifestyle and I love it. But I realized that all this stress I was carrying was just making me unhealthy in so many different ways.”

With Nikki settling into her role as a mom, she now has a Thanksgiving wedding to plan — and one that will most likely be shared with all of us on the next season of Total Bellas. We can’t wait!

