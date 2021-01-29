Megan Fox’s Huge New Ring Has Everyone Convinced She’s Engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly locked eyes on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, they knew they had an instant connection. A little under a year later, both stars’ circumstances have dramatically changed, with Fox separating from husband Brian Austin Green and moving forward with divorce proceedings and Kelly seeing unprecedented success with new album Tickets to My Downfall. But the stars’ affection for each other is still unchanged, and new pictures of a huge ring on Fox’s left hand while out with Kelly has many speculating that this whirlwind couple already has plans to tie the knot.

In photos acquired by the Daily Mail (see photos here), Fox is sporting a massive diamond ring with a gold band on her left hand ring finger, and fans are sure that wasn’t there before. It’s also a notably dressed-down look she’s rocking to accompany Kelly to his SNL rehearsals, complete with cat ears and a leopard-print fleece, so it’s unlikely that she was just pulling out her glam jewelry for the occasion.

While Kelly has been open about his struggles with drug abuse, he says meeting Fox helped him turn a new corner in his life and credits her as a true turning point.

“He looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies,” Fox told Nylon. “And that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

Meanwhile, Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green has recently gone IG official with new girlfriend Sharna Burgess, sharing a pic from their romantic, blissed-out beach vacation. So if Fox is engaged, this may be a good time for him to find out.

