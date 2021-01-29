Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Lands Modeling Contract with IMG

A model is born! While the inauguration of President Joe Biden was a memorable event for a multitude of reasons, the fashion served by the ladies in attendance took our breath away. Not only did former First Lady Michelle Obama rock a monochrome power suit (and wore this cult-favorite mascara we’re currently obsessed with) but Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff solidified herself as a fashion icon that day, and rightfully so! Ella, the daughter of Doug Emhoff and his ex-wife Kerstin, wore an outfit that captured our attention, apparently, the fashion world took note too. Per the New York Times, the 21-year-old has signed a modeling contract with IMG Models — but it’s hardly the beginning of Ella’s interest in fashion.

TBH Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration was a dramatic reminder to us all at home that we needed to up our coat game. While we excitedly watched the event on our TV screens (in our sweats and PJs) Ella caught our attention as she stunned in an embellished Miu Miu jacket, which she paired with a statement collar. It didn’t take long before Ella’s orange crystal look was praised by almost everyone online.

The shoulder embellishments on Ella Emhoff's coat? ❤️ I smell a style icon in the making. pic.twitter.com/0qXvwkRRLy — 𝔹𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@benniedenton) January 20, 2021

Now that she joins top models like Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss as part of the IMG Family, Ella knows exactly the type of impact she’d like to have on the industry.

“There are a lot of people out there that need a lot of help,” she told the Times. “If I can do anything to help with that, I want to, and I think this opportunity will be really beneficial toward that.” Ella is currently a senior at New York’s Parsons School of Design and is pursuing a degree in Fine Arts, but a quick peek at her Instagram reveals that fashion and designing her own clothing has long been a passion of hers.

Though she told the outlet that she was “surprised” at her new deal with IMG she added that now that she’s got “a bigger platform” she’s excited to share what she cares about with everyone and “do some good.”

IMG Models’ president Ivan Bart said that it was Ella’s “authenticity” that stuck out to him and made his decision to sign Ella clear. “It’s not really about shape, size or gender anymore. Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.” Bart also admitted that it was Ella’s viral inauguration style that made his decision evident. He told the outlet that when he saw her he thought, “Wow, she’s communicating fashion.”

We are so here for the fashion icon in the making, and we know her stellar parents (including Momala!) will be supporting her every step of the way.

