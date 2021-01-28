Kelly Ripa Shared an Amazing 20-Year Throwback of Mark Consuelos & Big Baby Lola

Kelly Ripa never disappoints with her throwback photos on her Instagram page, we can always count on a hot photo of husband Mark Consuelos and a cute look at one of their three kids, sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 19. On Thursday, she posted the sweetest picture of dad with a perfectly chubby Lola in the swimming pool while on vacation in 2001.

Not to be outdone by dad, she also included herself in the roundup of photos posing with Lola in a pink, frilly ballerina dress with older brother Michael gazing adoringly at his mom. She captioned the photos, “2001 Babies with their babies. 💕🌴🐬🏝🌺🥥🍍.”

One Instagram user commented to Ripa about her forever young husband, “Soooo Mark just doesn’t age?” The talk show personality responded with a bit of humor, “nope. It’s very irritating 😂.”

She’s always one to promote Consuelos’ good looks or their hot sex life on her social media accounts, so she probably didn’t mind anyone pointing out his youthful good looks. Lola hasn’t commented on her mom’s posts, but she usually isn’t a fan of her parents’ embarrassing love posts to each other.

Ripa and Consuelos’ marriage is one of the hottest unions in Hollywood, and they enjoy working together, too. Their next big project is producing and starring in the revival of All My Children, Pine Valley, which is slated for primetime. We have no doubt Ripa will find some epic throwback photos of their characters Hayley and Mateo since that’s the on-camera soap supercouple that sparked an off-camera love story.

