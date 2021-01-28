Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Is Mom’s Mini-Me in These New Photos

Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about sharing photos of her kids on social media and we eat it right up — her children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, are adorable. Her latest set of pictures with her daughter has us flipping out over the cuteness factor.

The carousel of photos on her Instagram page shows Teigen and Luna dressed in their chicest outfits putting our comfy pandemic daywear to shame. The Cravings author looks directly at the camera in the first two shots wearing a gray blazer over a white shirt dress accented by the most epic yellow boots. Luna is wrapping her arms around her mom’s leg in a big hug while still looking stylish in her black dress and boots accessorized with a silver bow in her hair. She is a spitting image of her gorgeous mom — and it’s pretty clear she’s a mama’s girl.

Teigen captured the sweet set of photos with a simple statement writing, “she’s my best friend.” Their mother-daughter bond is quite evident in the final picture as Teigen looks lovingly at Luna and she snuggles in closer to her mom.

The supermodel has called Luna “her empathic mini” because they share a lot of the same personality traits — stubborn, creative and sweet. She’s also developed her mom’s love of food and they enjoy preparing meals in the kitchen together. Their mini-cooking shows demonstrate what an unbreakable connection they have.

If Teigen has her way, maybe her mini-me will take over the Cravings empire and we will get to experience the second generation of sassy moments on social media. We have a feeling Luna’s going to be just as good at social media as her masterful mom.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

