Tarek El Moussa Breaks Down the ‘Nightmare’ Setback He Just Had With Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are enjoying all of the joys that come with being engaged except for one aspect of their relationship that is giving them major problems: their new home. The couple is living out a complete nightmare when it comes to the property they bought to settle down and start their new life together, and Tarek just opened up about the slew of new problems they’ve hit trying to take this next step. It all sounds totally exhausting, and with Heather defending their relationship from haters in her spare time, we can’t imagine how worn out these two feel.

El Moussa documented their real estate woes on an Instagram post to prove that real estate developers buy lemons, too — it’s not all sunshine and roses when it comes to renovations. He even seemed a little stunned when he revealed, “I can’t believe I’m posting this right now but we are moving… and not into our new home!!!”

The home they bought in Newport Beach, California has been causing them trouble for a while now — it’s a total money pit. El Moussa originally opened up about the issues they were having back in November after the house flood during the renovation process. He admitted they were “way behind schedule and way over budget.”

The construction delays continued into the new year and now the couple are forced to move to a rental while their forever home is completed. The good news is that their temporary digs will be a beach property with a view. They expect to be there “2 to 3 months” before they can finally settle in their renovated home.

El Moussa is staying rather positive despite all of the bad news and he’s going to share his real estate woes on his HGTV show, “We’ve had every set back possible with our house! The worst was the flooding…we had to start over. It’s on next season of flipping 101!!”

He’s also hoping he and Young stay put for a bit after their stressful home experience. “I think I’ve moved 17 times in 15 years…I think it’s time to pick a home,” he wrote. Hopefully, the home will be in perfect shape once they move in.

