Melania Trump Is Still Running Her Be Best Campaign Out of Mar-a-Lago

By now, nearly everyone with the last name Trump has fled to Florida: Donald and Melania Trump to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle to Jupiter, Tiffany Trump to South Beach, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to Miami (for now). It seems that, if they couldn’t stay in Washington, they still hope to keep the family together — and, to keep things as close to their life in the White House as they can. To that end, Donald has set up an “Office of the Former President” in Florida, and a new report says that Melania will continue her first lady campaign “Be Best” from a Mar-a-Lago office too.

According to a CNN source, Melania plans to “maintain ‘Be Best'” from an office not dissimilar to Trump’s, though she hopes to move out of Mar-a-Lago and into neighboring real estate. The source says she’s tapped three members of her former East Wing staff, Hayley D’Antuono, Marcia Lee Kelly, and Mary “Casey” Finzer, to run her post-White House team, and is looking at Palm Beach office space.

Melania’s Be Best campaign aimed to address three disparate issues: cyberbullying, the effects of opioid addiction on children, and children’s overall health and well-being. Due in part to confusion over both the name and the mission of the campaign, it has never taken off with the same success of other notable first lady campaigns like Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move. Some have also suggested that Melania claiming to address cyberbullying was hypocritical, given her own husband’s constant social media attacks.

It’s hard to imagine Melania’s campaign taking on more popularity once she’s no longer in the White House. And frankly, we’re surprised that there’s any part of her first lady role she’s hoping to take with her into this next chapter. Maybe Be Best will find new life in Florida with the Trumps — or maybe Melania will ultimately decide that it would be best if Be Best didn’t exist at all.

