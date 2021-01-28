Bachelor Matt James Addressed That Video of His Friends Laughing at Victoria Larson’s Body

If there’s one contestant that has stolen the show during Matt James’ Bachelor season, it’s Victoria Larson. Love her or hate her, everyone has an opinion about “Queen” Victoria. Which is why Bachelor Nation was shocked when a video of James’ friends body-shaming her went viral, a contestant who up until this point remains part of the show. While Larson has responded to the clip and made some pretty shady Instagram posts directed at the comments, James has finally spoken out about his friend’s actions — and luckily, that’s not what he’s about.

James set the record straight on a new interview with The Real, and said body-shaming is “never something that I support or stand for.”

“It’s just a constant reminder that you need to be smart about the people you surround yourself with. And those moments when you’re in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it’s sad that someone would think saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do,” he added.

Matt continued, “Who is he to comment on someone’s body? It’s such a low blow for any man to try and take a dig at something like that. That’s not my character and that’s not what I’m about. It’s a shame that that’s even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him, but that’s not something I support or stand for.”

In the video, James is seen with his friends (including one Tyler Cameron) playing a round of golf.

As James prepares for his turn, his friend named attempts to throw him off his game by saying, “Now how was Victoria’s body? ‘Cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice … and you’ve been making out with this woman.”

James’ friends are then heard erupting in laughter. Whether or not James laughed in response is unclear as the camera doesn’t show his reaction, instead viewers hear James simply say: “Can someone pull the pin for me?” before continuing to play.

“Cute…. I love my body 🙂 💖” Larson commented on the video before she shared a pointed response on her Instagram page.

Larson captioned her IG meme with a golf emoji, “🏌️‍♀️.” Larson also shared a steamy bikini picture onto her page and wrote, “Tell me again how my body doesn’t look so good?”

Body-shaming is never cool. We’re so glad that James addressed that seriously problematic video and made it clear that his friend’s comments are something he doesn’t support.

