Is Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife Marla Maples Moving to Florida Too?

Donald Trump has all but declared Florida the unofficial home of all of the Trump family. While he and Melania are currently camping out at Mar-a-Lago, daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are shacking up in a luxury Miami apartment after purchasing a $30 million plot of land to build a new home. Ivanka’s siblings Donald Jr. and Tiffany Trump quickly followed her lead and made their own Floridian moving plans clear. While this already seems like a pretty cozy family affair, it appears as though Tiffany may have summoned her own mother — Trump’s second ex-wife, Marla Maples — to her new home state as well.

According to the Daily Mail, Maples was spotted shopping in a mall in Florida. And while that’s not exactly a signed lease or real estate sale, to be sure, a potential move to the sunshine state would certainly make sense. For starters, there’s Tiffany’s recent engagement to her boyfriend Michael Boulos — that alone is a pretty good reason for Maples to stay in Florida just a while longer, or you know, forever. Maples recently told Town & Country that she “adores” Michael, and spending some extra time with her son-in-law just might be on the agenda for mama Maples.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️” Tiffany wrote in her engagement announcement.

Maples and Trump, of course, married one year after he separated from Ivana Trump in 1992. Their relationship officially came to an end in 1999, though the two had separated two years prior. But with the whole gang heading south, a Maples move could be a good way to help make her daughter feel even more at home in Florida.

