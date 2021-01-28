Bill Clinton & Prince Andrew Could Be Facing New Trouble Over Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Logs

Pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s empire has been crumbling for a while now. While he rose up through elite social circles due to his billionaire status and relationship with high-profile figures like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrests charging him with soliciting a child prostitute, and later, with the sex trafficking of children, drove those same friends to publicly distance themselves, suddenly claiming the man with whom they’d often been photographed was nothing more than an acquaintance. When Epstein died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell in 2019, the FBI investigation of his crimes continued, largely in hopes of discovering the many accomplices who had made his worldwide practice of procuring young girls and forcing them into sex work possible. Celebrities named on Epstein’s flight logs have been the starting point in ascertaining who exactly spent the most time with Epstein on these travels — and a trusted pilot of Epstein’s who reportedly has been working with the FBI could create a whole new world of trouble for Clinton and Andrew especially, two guests he claims were often onboard Epstein’s plane.

When longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell was apprehended by the FBI in the summer of 2020, many hoped that her testimony would be a much-needed crack in the case of Epstein’s inner circle. But that hasn’t yet been the case, prompting newfound curiosity about the contents of these flight logs and driving The Mirror to seek out longtime Epstein pilot David Rodgers, who told them simply: “I can’t talk.”

A source close to Rodgers, however, could talk, and told the publication that Rodgers had been working with the FBI already.

“David has complied with the FBI and others investigating those who enabled Jeffrey’s offending,” the source said. “He was trusted with his most prized and high-profile friends, not only the prince, but Bill Clinton too. He is adamant he didn’t see any wrongdoing as he flew Epstein, his cronies, and the girls around.”

Clinton’s office released a statement on his relationship with Epstein in 2019, claiming the former president had “not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade” and knew “nothing of the terrible crimes” to which Epstein had previously pleaded guilty. But Prince Andrew has had more than a seeming friendship with a known pedophile to explain away.

The Duke of York has been directly accused of having assaulted then-teen Victoria Giuffre, who says that Epstein forced her to have sex with the royal on multiple occasions. Per Mirror, Rodger’s flight logs confirm that he flew Giuffre to London in 2001, where she claims the first incident occurred, and also show Andrew visiting multiple Epstein homes, including his infamous island Little St. James.

Both Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace have rigorously denied these claims, with the latter offering this statement: “It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

Given the scale of Epstein’s operation — at least what’s been confirmed so far — there’s no telling how many accomplices were present for these crimes, actively participated, or simply looked the other way. Though true justice for his victims seems impossible, holding as many people accountable as possible seems like a good place to start.

