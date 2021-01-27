Heidi Klum’s Lookalike Daughter Leni Follows Mom’s Model Footsteps at Berlin Fashion Week

Heidi Klum has been protective of her daughter Leni diving into the fashion world. She didn’t want her to do it at too young of an age (smartly, we think!), but Leni is 16 years old now — and her modeling career is off to a flying start.

Just after hinting that her daughter might be pursuing a path similar to her own last December, Heidi and Leni turned up on the cover of Vogue Germany together. Now the teen is striking out on her own by strutting her stuff at the virtual Berlin Fashion Week in mid-January. Because of COVID-19, Der Berlin Salon created an editorial film of 35 German designer labels featuring Leni in all of the outfits. The stylish video shared on Instagram shows a confident young woman, who knows how to command a runway.

Mom didn’t waste any time jumping in the comments to praise her daughter, “L❤️VE,” she wrote on the post. Heidi has always been supportive of her daughter’s ambitions, but she wanted to make sure it was done at the right time. “She’s old enough now,” the former Victoria’s Secret model told People. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

Leni had the opportunity to grow up and watch her mother on the runways and the set of Germany’s Next Top Model, so she has an understanding of the hard work that goes into a career in fashion. That doesn’t mean Heidi didn’t have any reservations about her daughter following in her footsteps.

“Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I’ve been in it for over 20 years, but it’s also, it’s a lot of traveling, it’s different,” she explained, “You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong.”

Leni knows she’s had a great role model in the industry and she has her mother to offer her great advice when she needs it — but she’s already proving to be a natural out there on the runway.

