We have a long-running theory that somehow the genes are just stronger in our favorite celebrities. Whether it be Reese Witherspoon giving birth to her almost-twin Ava or Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni inheriting her natural super modeling skills (and sharing the cover of Vogue) there must just be something different in the water in Hollywood. And now yet another mother-daughter duo has come to reach another level of #familygoals: Kate Moss and her daughter Lila. Lila walked the Fendi catwalk in Paris with her mother, and while she might only be 18, she’s already such a pro. Watch the sweet video below!

The two walked in Fendi’s Haute Couture Spring Summer 2021 runway show for Paris Fashion week. The show is described in Fendi’s Instagram caption as, “Drawing from seemingly diverse inspirations, from the visual language of Bernini’s marbles to Virginia Woolf’s time-traveling, gender-blurring novel Orlando, the show navigates a unique journey from the British Bloomsbury to Rome’s Galleria Borghese.”

While Kate and Lila celebrated Kate’s 47th birthday together in France, that certainly wasn’t the only memorable moment their trip had in store for them. The Fendi show was certainly a star-studded event (Hello, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell!), but for us, it was Kate and Lila who stole the show.

In the video, Lila can be seen in a sheer, beaded, caped gown. Underneath the mesh look was a cream bodysuit and matching knee-high boots. Très chic indeed!

Lila Grace Moss wears a creation for Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented Wednesday, Jan.27, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) AP

Kate on the other hand looked just as elegant as ever. The proud mother hit the catwalk directly behind her daughter in a silver gown with jewels at the hem. Kate’s look also included dramatic drop earrings that reached her chest and nailed the wet-look hair.

Kate Moss wears a creation for Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented Wednesday, Jan.27, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) AP

The family affair is surely not one we’ll forget anytime soon. We love seeing celebrity kids follow in their parent’s footsteps, and doing so flawlessly, we might add! As for what’s next in Lila’s modeling career? We’re not sure. Today Fendi, tomorrow Vogue?! Either way, we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her.

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.