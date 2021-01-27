Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Fresh Hairstyle in Behind-the-Scenes Photos From The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t show up on Instagram too often, so when she drops a photo — it’s a big deal. The actress got everyone into a frenzy by posting a behind-the-scenes look at her new hair for the second season of The Morning Show. The adorable set of photos shows Aniston with her longtime hairstylist Christopher McMillan — yes, he’s the one responsible for all of America getting “The Rachel” haircut back in the ’90s — and the duo mugged for the camera as she showed off her beautiful blonde highlights and fresh layers framing her face.

Aniston captioned the photo, “Aaand, we’re back… 🤩🎬.” The look is perfect for a new season of a show that gave Aniston her latest Emmy nomination.

The former Friends star has relished in playing the role of Alex Levy, the intense but beloved morning-show anchor who is dealing with crises at home and on the work front. Aniston has admitted that she related to many of the situations played out on the show.

“There have been moments — not to that level of hysteria — but moments of ‘I don’t want to f—ing go here,’ ‘I don’t want to walk out onto the carpet,’ ‘I don’t want to be seen,’ ‘I don’t want to be looked at and everyone’s going to be talking about me and judging me.’ That’s real, she told the Los Angeles Times in 2020. She revealed that doing the show has been like “20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes.”

With fans looking forward to the next steps in her character’s life and Aniston looking so happy to be back on set, it’s no doubt The Morning Show will deliver some serious drama. Not to mention some seriously good hair.

