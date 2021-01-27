See Inside Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s D.C. Mansion Steps From the Obamas

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have packed up their things and flown away from Washington, D.C., settling temporarily in Miami, Florida while construction of their family estate at Indian Creek Island (AKA Billionaire’s Bunker) is underway. That means their mansion in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood of D.C., just a stone’s throw away from the Obamas’ home, is back on the market for new renters for the oh-so-modest price of $18,000 per month, and these photos suggest that Ivanka, Jared, and their kids Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph had no shortage of luxury during Donald Trump’s presidential term.

A look at the elegant mansion via Realtor.com (see photos here) shows a vast estate on a quiet corner, flanked by a small stone wall and a carefully hedged-in back porch for privacy. Boasting nearly 8,000 square feet, the home has 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and an attached garage. Inside the home, hardwood floors, French doors, and high ceilings capitalize on the mansion’s classic charm.

Ivanka and Jared’s close proximity to the Obamas became particularly well-known after the report that their Secret Service agents had been using the former president’s bathroom when the Trump-Kushner family declared their own bathrooms off-limit. But the Kalorama neighborhood has long been home to D.C.’s most prestigious and affluent members, with Jeff Bezos buying a 10-bedroom mansion nearby as recently as 2017.

Before Ivanka and Jared’s arrival, the home was sold for $5.5 million to an undisclosed buyer in 2016, per Town & Country — and since their stay, it appears that prices may have gone up for the opportunity to live in the same house where Javanka did.

