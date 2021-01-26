Pregnant Princess Eugenie is getting sentimental about her love story with husband Jack Brooksbank — now that the royal couple are just weeks away from becoming first-time parents. She posted a rare photo of the two of them snuggling during the early days of their engagement, and it’s a rare candid glimpse of the cute couple.

“This time 3 years ago.. flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement… xx,” she wrote in the caption. The picture shows Eugenie sweetly touching her nose to her then-fiancé’s cheek while she gazes adoringly at him. Jack looks directly at the camera with the happiest grin across his face.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced her engagement to Jack on Jan. 22, 2018, after dating for seven years. They married later that year on Oct. 12 and took up residence in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. After they announced their pregnancy in September, they raised royal-watchers’ eyebrows by moving into Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by her cousin Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Even though the couple’s stay was temporary, there have been been rumors that Eugenie and Jack are eyeing a similar life path to Harry and Meghan’s — especially with a child on the way. “Eugenie knows a title can be a curse as well as a blessing, and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living,” a source recently told Cosmopolitan. “Titles really don’t matter to Jack and Eugenie, they just want a happy, healthy child.”

Their new baby will be 11th in line to the throne, so there is no need to raise them under strict royal protocols. Royal expert Marlene Koenig explained to the U.K.’s Express that the “baby will be a great-grandchild of a sovereign, not even a grandchild of the sovereign,” so that may be why Eugenie and Jack think a private life would be a better path for their family.

For now, though, the couple is clearly enjoying their last days as a household of two before their bundle of joy arrives.

