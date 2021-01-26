Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Heather Rae Young Responds to Fans Who Still Don’t Think She & Tarek El Moussa Will Last

Dating in the spotlight is tough. As soon as you’re spotted on a single date, you have paparazzi asking how long you’ve been in a relationship — and years into a relationship, you’ll have the same people asking when you’re going to break up. So, while Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young has definitely enjoyed the outpouring of fan support for her relationship with Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, she hasn’t totally been able to ignore the critics either. And as she and fiancé El Moussa both posted in celebration of their 18-month anniversary on Instagram, it seems that Young finally had to put her foot down and defend herself from those who don’t think she and El Moussa are built to last. According to Young, the timeline doesn’t convey just how serious things have gotten.

Under a photo of her and El Moussa posing on a night out, Young writes: “People say ‘you are in the honeymoon phase” My answer is LOL. We’ve lived together for 19 months, I moved in after a week and most of our relationship has been during covid- aka we haven’t Spent a day without each other. So long past the ‘phase’ we are entering into a marriage by choice and because we are madly in love with each other, true soulmate love.”

Of course it gets frustrating to have people who don’t know you questioning your relationship status, but our advice to Young? Slow and steady wins the race. Young and El Moussa can toast to their haters on their ten-year wedding anniversary and laugh about how they all got it wrong. But right now, nothing will make critics happier than her addressing these claims head-on.

