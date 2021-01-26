Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James Is 15 Years Old & So Grown Up in These New Photos

Happy birthday, Mercy James! When Madonna first adopted Mercy from her home country of Malawi, the young girl was just 4 years old. But a little over a decade after Madonna completed the adoption process and brought her back to America to join siblings Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, and David Banda, Mercy James is now 15 years old and looks so grown up in new photos shared from her birthday. Later joined by adopted twins Stella and Estere, Madonna’s family has been the focus of her life these past ten years and beyond, and it’s clear she adores young Mercy, who we’ve heard is quite the piano player. What these pics prove for sure is that Mercy (and all her friends) can handle their own on a skateboard — or at least, posing next to one and looking very cool.

Why a skate park? Beats me, but hopefully, what Mercy wanted, Mercy got. The photos shared by Madonna on Instagram include a sweet mother-daughter selfie snapped by the young teen, and a series of photos of family and friends outside at a skate park where they’re later joined by Rosie O’Donnell. We also get a peek at her birthday cake, which Mercy poses in front of.

“This is how we celebrate the birthday of Chifundo James,” writes mom Madonna. “Warrior in training!!”

We can’t believe how quickly Madonna’s young daughter has grown up, but we’re loving the young woman she’s growing into.

