Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Hinted at Their Social Media Return

Just when you think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will never return to social media, we all learn the truth — they’re simply on a break. It turns out they haven’t soured on the form of communication at all, and if fact were surprised to wake up to headlines proclaiming that they’re done with it for good.

“It’s funny you should ask because, ironically, we woke up one morning a couple of weeks ago to hear that a Rupert Murdoch newspaper said we were evidently quitting social media,” he told Fast Company recently. “That was ‘news’ to us, bearing in mind we have no social media to quit, nor have we for the past 10 months.”

The last time fans saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on social media was their final post as senior royal members on March 30, 2020. They posted a graphic with a sweet message, “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. Harry & Meghan.” Their Instagram site was archived, but remains online for people to enjoy from their time serving the U.K.

But with their new production deals with Netflix and Spotify, along with their philanthropic work with Archewell Foundation, it would be a missed opportunity to not return to social media. While Meghan and Harry don’t have any immediate plans, it does seem to be in the back of their minds. “We will revisit social media when it feels right for us — perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform — but right now we’ve thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help,” Prince Harry explained.

The duo has managed to stay active on social media in other meaningful ways like releasing their family Christmas card through Mayhew, an animal welfare organization where Meghan is a patron. If the last year has proven anything with Prince Harry and Meghan, it’s that they are going to continue to create a path that works for them — with or without social media.

