Ellen DeGeneres’ Reign as Talk Show Queen Could Be Coming to an End

The last year has not been an easy one for talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who has been trying to recover from last summer’s allegations of a toxic work environment and a December shutdown of her show when she came down with COVID-19. The latest news about her talk show is probably not going to make her happy either.

After battling bad press, the ratings on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have taken a hit — and there’s a new daytime talk show queen in town: Kelly Clarkson. And according to Page Six, that means that The Kelly Clarkson Show might be taking the coveted 3 p.m. slot that DeGeneres has held for years. Clarkson’s ratings now match DeGeneres’ show, which has seen an 8 percent dip in the ratings recently.

No one was able to match the embattled talk show host until Clarkson came onto the daytime television landscape like a breath of fresh air. “I think the world is craving stories with humor, heart and everyday heroes that they can relate to,” Clarkson told CNN Business in 2019. “I love hosting a show that is fun and inclusive… Whether you are a guest on the show or are an audience member watching, I want everyone to feel welcome and know they matter.”

That friendly approach to hosting her show has paid off big-time for Clarkson. She won a Daytime Emmy for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host last summer and had the highest ratings for a new talk show in daytime in seven years.

DeGeneres, who has one more year left on her contract, is supposed to renegotiate her contract soon, per Page Six, despite reports that she’s ready to retire. That leaves NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, Clarkson’s producers, ready to jump into The Ellen DeGeneres Show spot — and they’ve got the ratings and popularity to back the move.

Let’s see who comes out on top with the queen of daytime title — because it looks like the crown could soon be up for grabs.

