Hudson Anstead Looks Just Like Dad in Christina Anstead’s Latest Instagram Post

There’s no denying that Hudson Anstead is turning out to be a spitting image of his dad, Ant Anstead. Mom Christina Anstead shared the cutest photo of the 16-month old on her social media account, recently, and it’s becoming pretty clear whose genes he inherited. Just take a peek!

The toddler has his father’s same blue-gray eyes and sweet smile, which are fully on display as he sits in mom Christina’s lap while they enjoy an afternoon in the hot tub. “Cold weather spa days are the best days 💗,” she captioned the adorable photo.

That spa day fits right in to Christina’s post-divorce plans, because she recently mentioned that opening a wellness center is at the top of her bucket list. “I really want to open up a wellness center by this time next year. Like start it, buy it… like a piece of land in Utah.” she mentioned on her new discovery+ show, Christina: Stronger by Design, “I feel like that’s calling to me.”

She’s also taking the steps to move forward with a name change — a glance at her Instagram account shows she’s now using her maiden name, Christina Haack. Despite the disappointment in her divorce from Ant, the couple is doing their best to co-parent Hudson amicably and make sure her kids from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, stay in touch with his kids from his first marriage to Louise Herbert, daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 13. It’s a tall order for biological siblings, half-siblings and step-siblings, but it makes a modern family.

But the tie that binds them all together is cute little Hudson, who is going to be a heartbreaker when he gets older.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrity sons who look like their famous fathers.

