Larry King’s Sons Share an Emotional Tribute to Their Late Dad

From Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, Larry King interviewed so many iconic figures throughout his career — and became an icon himself along the way. While King sadly passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the age of 87 — weeks after the world learned about his hospitalization for COVID-19 — his journalistic efforts and immense interviewing talents will surely not be forgotten. Now, his surviving sons Chance, 21, Cannon, 20, and Larry Jr., 59, have shared an emotional tribute to their late father, and their words beautifully sum up the amazing parent he was to them.

“We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing,” they wrote. “The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad.’ He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives.”

King’s death comes months after the death of two of his children, Andy and Chaia, who both died within 23 days of each other. Although King’s cause of death has yet to be released, many believe it could be related to his COVID-19 hospitalization earlier this month.

His sons went on expressing that instead of flowers, donations to causes close to the family’s heart would be appreciated. “The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years.”

There is no doubt that these men loved their father endlessly. King’s legacy is sure to live on, and we will never forget his many interview moments that captivated our attention.

