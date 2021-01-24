Emily Ratajkowski Shuts Down Rumors She Got Lip Injections While Pregnant

One of the things we love the most about Emily Ratajkowski is her strong advocacy for body love — that and the fact that she’s always one to stand up against online trolls. Ratajkowski announced she was expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in a powerful Vogue essay back in October. Since then, she’s documented all of the cutest baby bumps pics on her Instagram and has continued to share pregnancy updates with her followers. While recently answering fan questions on her IG, she called out those who insisted she had gotten lip injections — and she quickly shut them down. That’s right, Ratajkowski is au natural!

Per People, Ratajkowski denied the rumors on her Instagram story in a selfie showing off her naturally pouty lip. “For anyone saying, ‘You need to stop w/ the lip injections,’” the model said, “I’ve never had lip injections (no judging folks who do — y’all look great!) but you can’t even get injections when you’re pregnant!” Ratajkowski then gave an explanation for her lips appearing slightly more full than usual: “A woman’s blood volume increases 50% which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy.”

But she wasn’t done just yet. Ratajkowski then wrote that she also received comments from many telling the mom-to-be that she has “been pregnant forever.” Luckily, the trolls didn’t seem to bother Ratajkowski one bit as she responded, “LOL yes pregnancy lasts for 40 weeks which can definitely feel like a long time, but I announced halfway into my pregnancy and it’s only been 3 months since then!” In fact, Ratajkowski is actually feeling as though her pregnancy has gone by “very quickly.”

In the end, the Gone Girl star brought her message back to self-love, and the profound appreciation she has for her changing body (I mean, would it really be an EmRata post without it?). “It’s p weird to have your body change so much in a matter of months but I’ve found I have a whole new appreciation for what my body can do and what is beautiful and I’m gonna celebrate it on here when I feel like it 😊,” she concluded.

We love seeing expecting mamas like Ratajkowski enjoying each moment of their beautiful pregnancy journey — and we’re so happy that she’s chosen to share her growth (literally) with her fans on social media.

