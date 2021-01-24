Jojo Siwa Says She Doesn’t Feel the Need to Label Her Sexuality

ICYMI, Dance Moms alum and child icon JoJo Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community yesterday on Twitter. Siwa announced her happy news by sharing a picture of a gift her cousin gave her that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” “My cousin got me a new shirt,” she simply captioned the photo as she posed with a smile. Now, Siwa is sharing more details about her choice to open up about her sexuality and thanking fans for their support in a new lengthy Instagram Live — and we can’t help but be so proud of the 17-year-old.

“Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome,” Siwa said. Her giddiness is evident — and absolutely endearing.

But she turned serious when sharing that one fan had asked “what label” her sexuality fell into, and she had a seriously thoughtful — and perfect — answer.

“I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer,” she began. “I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay. It’s awesome and the world is there for you.”

She continued, “I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore. There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay.”

That’s evident in the support Siwa has already gotten from fans, from her initial post to the comments on this IG Live, and she seems intent on returning that support and acceptance in turn, saying, “Of course people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s okay not to be normal, it’s okay to be a little different, it’s okay to be a little weird, strange, different. That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of. That’s something we should be proud of. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”

Wow, we know how important it is to see kids and teens represented by the media, and Siwa’s willingness (not to mention incredible bravery) to speak candidly about her sexuality is one we admire endlessly. We know there is bound to be some criticism, too, but we’re so happy to see that that isn’t stopping Siwa from living confidently as her own authentic self. “It’s been 48 hours of the world knowing, right?” she shared. “It’s been the best 48 hours. It really has been.”

