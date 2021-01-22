Mark Consuelos Just Gave Kelly Ripa an Explicit Hint About Missing Their Sex Life

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are at it again as the Hollywood couple with — apparently — the hottest sex life around, and they don’t mind sharing it with all of us. It all started with a simple Ripa Instagram post that took a dirty turn in the comments, thanks to Consuelos. The talk show host shared a casual photo of herself leaning against a wall wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with sparkly letters spelling out “More Glitter Less Twitter” across her chest. She captioned the picture, “This is the best costume for the day, because glitter doesn’t rhyme with Instagram.”

It’s a pretty innocent social media post, right?

Well, Ripa’s husband decided to add a little heat in the comments, writing “Baby, is that a G or a C..asking for a friend.” We spit out our coffee at his response to what was once a very cute sweatshirt — LOL. Of course, his wife had a witty response: “😂😂😂😂 sweets. Shush,” she wrote.

The couple obviously can’t be apart for more than a day without missing each other, which after 24 years of marriage is incredibly sweet. Consuelos just returned to Vancouver to finish filming season 5 of Riverdale, and with Canadian COVID-19 restrictions, Ripa can’t see her hubby until he returns to New York.

“It’s just going to be a reunion, really, for us — the kids and me and Mark,” she told SheKnows back in December about their 2020 long-distance relationship and holiday reunion. “And it really will be a celebration. We miss him terribly.”

For now, she’s going to have to spend the time alone hugging her steamy throw pillow with Consuelos’ chiseled body on it. It’s going to have to tide Ripa over until their next lusty Instagram exchange — which you know is definitely going to happen.

