This Video of Melania Trump Snubbing Her Final Photo Op Hints She’s Really Done With Donald

Former first lady Melania Trump is officially off-duty, a message she made loud and clear while exiting the plane with Donald Trump upon their arrival in Florida after leaving D.C. In a video clip that quickly went viral, Melania and Donald are greeted by a crowd of photographers awaiting them; and while Donald stops for a photo, Melania abruptly walks off in the other direction. Naturally, is having a field day with the footage, only one of many clips that suggest Melania has not been enjoying her role as a public figure, particularly beside Donald, for some time now. With Donald’s presidential term at an end, Melania is no longer dealing with the same level of public pressure as she felt in the White House, and many are eager to see whether her true feelings about her husband will become clearer in this next chapter.

President Trump arrives in Florida as Biden #Inauguration gets underway pic.twitter.com/A5OqK7fOis — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2021

Melania’s presence in the last few weeks of Donald’s presidency was largely decorative, a public figure who remained silent in urgent moments but found the time to produce and release two unfeeling statements, one passingly addressing the Capitol riots and a letter of farewell listing out her accomplishments as first lady. Even the detail that she didn’t write her own thank-you notes to staffers (but assigned another staffer to sign the cards “Melania,” as reported by CNN) confirmed what we already knew: Melania’s heart is no longer in it, if it ever was.

As she spots the photographers awaiting her and Donald, Melania doesn’t so much as consider stopping to pose. She’s in her vacation gear already and she’s probably been thinking about a margarita since she got on the plane. Donald can have his pictures. But Melania is no longer playing by his rules.

