Reese Witherspoon Shares a Rare Photo of Son Deacon Phillippe Looking Just Like Dad Ryan

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe somehow made sure they each had a mini-me when they started a family. We’ve all seen Witherspoon’s stunning daughter (and twin!) Ava Phillippe, 21, but it’s pretty clear son Deacon Phillippe, 17, is taking after his dad. In a new Instagram photo that the Little Fires Everywhere star posted, the resemblance is uncanny.

The picture shows Witherspoon and Deacon huddled together and cheesing for the camera with big grins. The actress is all bundled up in a black puffy coat with faux-fur trim and a brown beanie while her son — like every teen — is braving the cold temperatures wearing nothing but a preppy plaid sweater. “love him to the moon 💫🌛 @deaconphillippe,” she simply captured the photo, referring to the moon hovering over Deacon’s shoulder.

The 17-year-old looks so grown-up that Witherspoon’s celeb friends were even shocked at how quickly time has passed. “He’s a man !!!!! How did that happen so fast,” chimed in supermodel Elle Macpherson.

While we definitely think he looks like his dad, Selma Blair noted there’s one special thing that ties mom to her son. “Matching smiles. Love you. Look at your amazing son would you? You do. Right. Wow. 💕,” she noted to Witherspoon.

Mom was probably proud that she got photo approval from Deacon to even make the Instagram post even happen. She joked at Christmas when she shared a family holiday photo, which included husband Jim Toth and their son Tennessee, 8, “*it only took about 1 hour, 2 bribes and 3 retakes to get all these people in one picture *a small Christmas miracle for MOM😁.”

We bet a lot of moms can relate to this ongoing photo drama, but Witherspoon captured a sweet one this time around with her almost-adult son.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

