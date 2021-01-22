Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Move Into Another Luxury Home For a Year-Long Vacation

Miami’s Surfside neighborhood just got two new residents: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. While the couple had previously purchased over $30 million of land on Florida’s Indian Creek Island, their family estate there is still in construction, and the couple was hoping to enjoy some relaxing downtime between their time in D.C. and moving into their next home. The solution? The Wall Street Journal reports that the couple has signed a year-long lease at Miami’s Arte, a new pyramid-shaped luxury building designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio. The oceanside development boasts state-of-the-art amenities and a penthouse that just sold for $33 million — but it wasn’t Javanka’s first choice of where to idle while waiting for their mansion to be finished.

Jared and Ivanka’s digs for the next year will include a touch ID elevator that opens directly into their apartment, a wraparound terrace, a 75-foot heated indoor lap pool, a rooftop tennis court, and a temperature-controlled parking spot. But according to Vanity Fair, the couple had really hoped to enjoy their year of rest and relaxation at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Secret Service had been denied access to the bathrooms in their home for these past four years. 😮https://t.co/vFTgDlO5cC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 15, 2021

Jared’s brother Josh Kushner has a home there, but it was reportedly a friend, Soho House co-owner Ron Burkle, who offered his Montana home to Ivanka and Jared for the year. They ultimately turned down the offer because the Yellowstone Club’s COVID safety protocols were too strict for their needs — and then they turned their eyes back to Florida.

As they move out of their Kalorama home in D.C. and into the Trump family’s new home state of Florida, they’ll undoubtedly start plotting their next career moves amid this so-called vacation. But as Vanity Fair hints that politics may also have been at play in their chilly welcome from the Yellowstone Club too, Jared and Ivanka can’t be blind to the fact that New York City has not been alone in turning on them.

