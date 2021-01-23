Billionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died on Aug. 10, 2019 in his New York City jail cell, his cause of death ruled a suicide despite strong public suspicion that either his victims or his co-conspirators had conspired to have him killed. Epstein was arrested for the serial sex trafficking of underage girls, with years of witnesses and victims coming forward to describe how Epstein would lure in young girls with the promise of money or a job and sexually assault them with the alleged help of partner Ghislaine Maxwell, eventually forming a ring of girls who did the recruiting for them and were trafficked around the world and shared with Epstein’s wealthy friends — notably among them, former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. In the new political tell-all American Kompromat: How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery, excerpted by Vanity Fair, journalist Craig Unger claims that Trump’s time with Epstein was particularly well-documented — with one source describing two NSFW photos of Trump with young girls that Epstein had definitely held onto.

There are plenty of photos to document Epstein and Trump’s long friendship, from which the former president has tried to distance himself in recent years. In 2002, he famously described Epstein as “a lot of fun to be with,” adding: “it is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

So far, so terrible. But Unger’s new source adds even more visceral detail to years of reporting on Epstein and Trump’s alleged predilection for rounding up and raping young girls. By 2008, Epstein and Trump’s friendship was no more — they’d fallen out over a real estate deal and animosity had only grown in the years since. Unger’s source says that, as a result, Epstein began showing off “potentially incriminating” photos he’d held onto of Trump with young women.

“Their friendship frayed beyond repair, Epstein became less discreet as the keeper of Trump’s secrets and was not averse to showing off potentially compromising photos of him and Trump,” Unger writes. “An associate of Epstein’s who asked not to be identified told me that Epstein showed him one photo of Trump with a topless young girl. In another, the source said, Trump is with two young girls who are said to be laughing as they point out what appears to be a wet spot in an unfortunate location on his pants. The description of the photo suggested that it was a semen stain — but the photos have never been released.”

"on charges of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy, & perjury." "facilitated & contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls” by “helping him recruit, groom & ultimately abuse victims." pic.twitter.com/KAO9wAlEdb — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 26, 2020

With the sheer number of sources who have come forward about Epstein’s criminal behavior over the years and his subsequent conviction on sex trafficking charges, we have no choice but to accept that these atrocities were a reality of Epstein’s life. He abused and sex trafficked young girls, forcing them into prostitution; he did it for years, and he did it fairly openly. There is very little possibility that those who socialized with him were unaware, and even less possibility in the case of Donald Trump, who himself faces a number of rape allegations and has specifically attested to discussing women with Epstein.

If these additional photographs exist, they won’t tell us anything we don’t already have the information to piece together. But hopefully, they will bring us one step closer to holding everyone involved in this responsible.

