Stassi Schroeder Finally Shared a Baby Pic & it Was Worth the Wait

New mama and Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has been pretty private about her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter…until now. After two weeks of what it sounds like was some amazing (and tiring) mama-baby bonding time, Schroeder finally shared a beautiful picture of her baby girl, named Hartford Charlie Rose, with the world — and it was totally worth the wait!

Schroeder took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her daughter weeks after giving birth. Fans have been on high alert waiting for this post and weren’t disappointed, because gosh is she cute! Schroeder wrote, “Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her. 😍😍😍😍”

Many celebrities enjoy sharing every detail of their pregnancy and new babies with the world, and we love following along. Others manage to keep their baby news a complete secret. And some, like fellow new mama Gigi Hadid, work out a combination of the two, and find a timeline for sharing photos and details that works for them. We commend Schroeder for sticking to her own timeline and finding the right moment to share her baby’s first photo. Hartford Charlie Rose Clark is beautiful, and we can’t wait to watch her grow up in such a loving and energetic household.

