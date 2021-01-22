The Trump family might be out of office, but Donald Trump’s last directive will severely impact taxpayers. Before his presidential term was over, the former president (once again) made an unconventional move in an effort to protect his family. While the Secret Service typically does continue to protect the president and his spouse — per The Washington Post — Trump requested that the service be extended to 14 additional family members and former administration staffers, leaving a much costlier expense in the hands of taxpayers across the country.

Included among the people who will continue to be protected are, of course, Trump’s children: Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric, Donald Jr., and Barron. While it’s not completely surprising that Trump would extend the service to his children, he also made sure that Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner and Eric’s wife Lara will also reap the benefits of the Secret Service detail. They will be receiving the top-notch security for the next six months at no cost to the family. The protection is not one that Trump’s adult children would normally be entitled to receive. His grandchildren, per the Post article, will have the “protection that derives from being in proximity to their parents.”

Outside of the Trump family, the taxpayer-funded security detail will care for three prominent officials who served in the Trump administration: former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien. The directive, signed by Trump, is a glaring shift from previous presidents. The Former Presidents Act ensures that, post-presidency, Trump and Melania are automatically granted the protection of the Secret Service for life; while Barron, who is a minor, will be entitled to the same benefits until he turns 16 years old.

And what’s the cost of all of this extra security? Well, according to the Post, this added perk for the Trump family is expected to run millions of dollars for taxpayers. And who knows — if Ivanka and Jared continue to prohibit their Secret Service staff from using their toilet, it might be even higher.

