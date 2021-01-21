Lady Whistledown Just Dropped Some Details on ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two & We’re So Excited

Daphne Bridgerton [Phoebe Dynevor] and the Duke of Hastings [Regé-Jean Page] stole the hearts of many in the first season of Bridgerton, which chronicled their magical love story. But it’s the rest of the Bridgerton family we’re looking forward to learning more about, and it looks like we’ll get our chance! The Shondaland series just got renewed for a second season — and yes, we’ve already begun counting down. Dearest reader, if you can’t get enough of the scandalous drama, the regency fashion or the Bridgerton siblings, we have some exciting news for you. Here’s all we know about Bridgerton season two. Spoiler alert: we’ll be seeing a lot more of Anthony Bridgerton [Jonathan Bailey].

The renewal of the Netflix series was shared in the form of a “letter” penned by our favorite town gossip, Lady Whistledown on the Shondaland Instagram. They captioned their post, “You must make haste, for the latest Whistledown has arrived. 🐝 #Bridgerton.”

“Dearest Readers,” Whistledown began (and yes, feel free to read this in the voice of Julie Andrews — we sure are!), “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”

The statement continued, “The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.” An as expected, Lady Whistledown confirmed that the upcoming season will follow the Viscount. “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

ICYMI: In the Netflix show, viewers last saw Daphne’s older brother Anthony (a.k.a the viscount) finally declare he was serious about finding a woman to settle down with. Anthony spent the majority of the season with his on again off again love Sienna before she closed the door on their tumultuous romance once and for all due to their different social standings.

“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue,” Whistledown concluded.

Since the British show is based on Julia Quinn’s novels, it makes sense the second season will be following the Bridgerton brother. (After all, the second book is titled The Viscount Who Loved Me.) We can’t wait to see Anthony’s love story unfold and meet the woman he’s meant to marry — and see more of Lady Whistledown, of course!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.

