John Legend Performed, But Chrissy Teigen Got This Coveted Honor From Joe Biden

Chrissy Teigen’s husband, John Legend, may have had the honor of performing at the Celebrating America inauguration special — and his rendition of “Feeling Good” was mesmerizing, for sure — but it turns out that it was Teigen who received a very special, and rare, honor from our 46th president: a Twitter follow! That’s right, the official White House Twitter account is now following one Chrissy Teigen.

The official @POTUS Twitter account only follows a handful of people, thirteen to be exact, and Teigen is one of them. So who else is on that list? Official presidential accounts, Biden’s team of course, and… Teigen. So far, she’s the only one not otherwise affiliated with the Biden team to get that honor.

As we all know, Teigen has never been shy about sharing her views and opinions on all sorts of topics — including politics — on Twitter. Although Donald Trump was not a fan of her forwardness, President Joe Biden seems to be all here for it. With the new POTUS about to take the oath of office (and take over the Twitter handle), Teigen jokingly asked @joebiden for a follow, noting that she’s been blocked for the past four years. But it turns out she was just as shocked (and delighted) as we were to learn the news.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

“OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Twitter (we think we counted 10 exclamation points, is that right?). She also shared a screenshot on Instagram that confirmed the surprise, writing, “It’s a new dawn it’s a new day, indeed!!!!!!!” Talk about making a statement (and nicely working in the lyrics of the song John sang — she’s a pro all right.)

Of course, she continued, hilariously tweeting, “I should prob never tweet again.”

I should prob never tweet again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Teigen’s viral interaction with former president Donald Trump, where he called her “filthy mouthed” and she called him a “pussy ass bitch,” is something we will never forget. We can only imagine that that kind of exchange won’t happen between Teigen and President Joe Biden. All we can say is, Chrissy please continue your tweets, because they seriously bring us so much joy!

