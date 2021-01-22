Gigi Hadid Shared a Rare Selfie Kissing Her Baby Girl & It’s SO Cute

Gigi Hadid, like many celebrities who grow up in the spotlight, made the conscious decision to keep her new baby out of the limelight…at least for now. She announced her pregnancy with Zayn Malik last April and although we have seen little snippets of their baby girl’s hands or the back of her head, they have yet to share a full picture and it’s killing us! The couple’s daughter is now 4 months old — honestly, it feels like just yesterday that she shared her big news — and Hadid’s recent Instagram Story is the closest fans have gotten to seeing her face. (Although we do know her baby’s name now!) My goodness, do the two of them look cute.

Hadid’s story celebrated the fact that her girl, Khai, has turned four months old already. Before posting the picture, Hadid shared a texting screenshot of a conversation she had with Malik. Her texts said “hey I’m obsessed w our kid.” She is then seen taking a mirror selfie while kissing her daughter on the cheek. She wrote, “my girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID 😇”

In keeping with her other baby photos, we don’t actually see much of the sweet girl — but if you look closely you can see her daughter’s adorable, chubby hands and cheeks.

I don’t know about you guys, but we are dying to get just one cute snapshot of their daughter. Do you think she takes after her mom or dad? Coming from such an artistic and beautiful family, there is no doubt in our minds that this girl is going to have some serious talents when she grows up.

