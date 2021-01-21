Clare Crawley Breaks Her Silence After Dale Moss Released a Shocking Breakup Statement

There have been plenty of Bachelor Nation breakups this past year, but the most recent is one that many people felt they saw coming. Of course, we all rooted for former Bachelorette Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss, but it became evident that the two were on different pages about core aspects of their relationship, especially at the speed they wanted to progress. Still, it was a shock yesterday when Moss posted a statement to Instagram sharing the news of the couple’s split. And it wasn’t until this morning that we heard from Crawley — who has broken her silence and shared that the “mutual” breakup statement Moss posted wasn’t all that mutual…

Crawley took to Instagram to share her side of the story, writing “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this.” She went on to share more about her emotional state: “…the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.” Wow — we can imagine.

Crawley, who has been living in Sacramento and helping care for her mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, also briefly referenced her family and mental health struggles during this crazy year and yet she’s also clearly trying to stay positive during what’s clearly a devastating time for her. “It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

And as far as her relationship with Moss? She admitted that it wasn’t perfect, but writes that she was “genuinely invested with all of my heart.” She ended with, “I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.”

Well said Clare, well said. We sincerely hope she finds that light at the end of the tunnel.

