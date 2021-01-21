Becca Kufrin Gave Bachelor Matt James This Important Advice Before His Season Began

Becca Kufrin admitted she has some regrets about how her Bachelorette season unfolded — and she knows exactly what she would do differently. While she finished her season engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen the couple ultimately decided to go their separate ways back in September. Their split is recent and Kufrin is undoubtedly still processing their breakup, she got candid about the reason the couple called off their engagement in a new Insider interview, and she gave an important tip to new Bachelor lead Matt James before he began his season.

“I told him, look, if I was the Bachelorette again, the second I walked into the house after meeting everyone I would say, ‘Who did you vote for and why? Let’s talk about it,’” Kufrin told the outlet. She shared that although there is “no way in hell” the producers would air that conversation on the show, it’s a necessary topic she would have liked to have, “especially living through this past year.”

Things between Kufrin and Yrigoyen started to unravel when Yrigoyen was caught liking some inflammatory posts on social media while Kufrin’s Bachelorette season was airing. Some of the disturbing content Yrigoyen liked mocked Parkland shooting survivors, as well as racist posts. Kufrin called her then-fiancé’s activity on Instagram a “total shock.”

“I was in this very weird limbo phase where I was happily engaged, I was on this high cause I was in love and the show had worked for me, but… I couldn’t be vocal about it because I couldn’t give away who I picked,” she explained. “The pressure that I felt — and I think any lead can attest to this — is astronomical. You have this huge franchise that is riding on your shoulders.”

Despite the controversy, Kufrin stood by her fiancé after he apologized on After the Final Rose and they remained together for the next two years — until this summer, when thousands of people rallied to protest against police brutality, and the couple’s conversations gave Kufrin a clearer sense of their differences.

When speaking to Matt James she added, “I told him, ‘When you get down to the girls you can actually picture starting a life with and introducing to your family, make sure you’re asking the right questions for you. Just … make sure you’re not walking away from this experience with any of these women wishing you still had more time to get to know them or figure out who they were.’”

James, of course, has made history as the first Black lead on the long-time show. And while viewers might not be able to see all of the conversations he has with the contestants, we have a feeling Kufrin’s advice (and heartbreaking experience) might have been playing in the back of his head.

