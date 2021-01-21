The inauguration of President Joe Biden was filled with star-studded performances throughout, but one singer seemed to steal the show at last night’s Celebrating America special — Katy Perry. The pop vocalist sang her famed song “Firework” in front of the Lincoln Memorial as a literal (and absolutely spectacular) fireworks show occurred behind her. And Perry’s husband Orlando Bloom was there to take in the magical moment. Even better for the rest of us: He shared the sweet moments immediately after Perry’s performance on Instagram — along with the most heartwarming message of support.

Bloom wrote, “One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love ❤️ One proud partner here with a tear of joy 🇺🇸🎆🙏” The video clip shows the new mama, who looked gorgeous in a white dress with red and blue detailing, gloves, and a long cape, at the very end of her performance, as the fireworks finale ends. Perry looks elated and relieved, and the couple share a sweet kiss at the end. Bloom says, “That was awesome baby! Great job baby!” while Perry looks back and says, “I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Seeing couples lift each other up in support is all we want in times like these. Check out the video for yourself, because it seriously will give you chills.

