Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Self-Care Issue Promo Graphic
Newsletters
Newsletters

Joe Biden’s Son Beau Biden Got This Moving Graveside Tribute From a Man in Uniform

Louisa Ballhaus
Joe Biden, Beau Biden
Joe Biden, Beau Biden ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Howard
FILE-This July 4, 1923 file photo
President Herbert Hoover and his wife
Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt with their
View Gallery 16 Images

During President Joe Biden’s speech at today’s inauguration, one unnamed man in uniform showed up at Beau Biden’s grave and kneeled in tribute to the president’s late son. Overseen by one DelawareOnline reporter, the man bowed his head and remained kneeling for the duration of the president’s speech. In the photo that’s been captured of this moment, this one man’s lone presence in the otherwise empty cemetery, and the care he has taken to be there, is plain to see. Joe himself has broken down in tears just this week thinking of Beau, who passed away in 2015 from cancer at the age of 46. It’s clear that dad Joe is far from the only man upon whom late veteran Beau had an enduring effect.

Beau Biden was laid to rest at the church of St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville, DE, where the man in uniform was today spotted on one knee. Beau joined the military in 2003 as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard, in which he eventually attained the rank of major. He served a year-long tour in Iraq in 2008, during which he also served as Delaware’s state attorney general. Biden also said earlier this week that it should have been Beau Biden accepting the 2020 presidency, not him.

Shop These Moving Biden Memoirs
promise me dad
Promise Me Dad $15.08 Buy now
joe biden what matters now
What Matters Now $15.99 Buy now
Promises to keep
Promises to Keep $8.90 Buy now
book of joe
The Book of Joe $15.00 Buy now

Beau is survived by wife Hallie Biden and kids Natalie Biden and Robert “Hunter” Biden, named after Joe’s other son Hunter. We already knew how greatly Beau had touched the lives of his family, but this man’s silent show of love and respect for the late Biden has us getting choked up all over again.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.
Joe Biden, Robert Hunter Biden

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad