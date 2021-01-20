Joe Biden’s Son Beau Biden Got This Moving Graveside Tribute From a Man in Uniform

During President Joe Biden’s speech at today’s inauguration, one unnamed man in uniform showed up at Beau Biden’s grave and kneeled in tribute to the president’s late son. Overseen by one DelawareOnline reporter, the man bowed his head and remained kneeling for the duration of the president’s speech. In the photo that’s been captured of this moment, this one man’s lone presence in the otherwise empty cemetery, and the care he has taken to be there, is plain to see. Joe himself has broken down in tears just this week thinking of Beau, who passed away in 2015 from cancer at the age of 46. It’s clear that dad Joe is far from the only man upon whom late veteran Beau had an enduring effect.

Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz — Patricia Talorico (@PattyTalorico) January 20, 2021

Beau Biden was laid to rest at the church of St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville, DE, where the man in uniform was today spotted on one knee. Beau joined the military in 2003 as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard, in which he eventually attained the rank of major. He served a year-long tour in Iraq in 2008, during which he also served as Delaware’s state attorney general. Biden also said earlier this week that it should have been Beau Biden accepting the 2020 presidency, not him.

Beau is survived by wife Hallie Biden and kids Natalie Biden and Robert “Hunter” Biden, named after Joe’s other son Hunter. We already knew how greatly Beau had touched the lives of his family, but this man’s silent show of love and respect for the late Biden has us getting choked up all over again.

