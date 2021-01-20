Despite earlier reports that Bachelor alums Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. had split, their newest Instagram post shows that they are happier than ever — and are very much still together. In fact, in case you missed it, their adorable family will be growing — by two! — very soon. The couple announced that they were expecting twins back in December, and now they’ve shared the sex of their babies in the cutest way, with the help of their daughter Alessi. Spoiler alert: it’s a boy and a girl! Take a peek at the sweet family photos below.

“Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER💙💗 we couldn’t be more excited!” Burnham captioned her photo. Can we just say that these are some of the most stunning family photos we’ve ever seen?!

In the snaps we can see the happy couple and daughter Alessi posing with blue and pink cotton candy to reveal they are expecting both a boy and a girl. TBH, we love the wholesome nature of this carousel and Burnham is the definition of a glowing expecting mama. The entire family looks so happy — even Alessi is beaming with the thought of her new baby brother and sister. (Yeah, we’re already getting emotional thinking about the pure photos we’ll get of the trio).

The former Bachelor star shared similar photos onto his own Instagram page and wrote, “How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?!” The hopeful father also tagged the Instagram account the two have already created for their twins, writing, “So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins.” On the twins’ page the parents have wrote that their due date is on July 3rd.

Of course, there is perhaps no one happier for the Bachelor alums than the king of Bachelor nation himself, Chris Harrison, who chimed in to the love-fest, writing, “Absolutely beautiful to see.”

