Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Close Ties to Joe Biden’s Family Amid Inauguration

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, they were watching the festivities from afar. It was a historical day that meant a lot to the couple, who are not only politically active here in the U.S., but were happy to see their friend sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday.

For Harry, it was definitely personal since he’s had a long relationship with President Biden and the First Lady. “Harry’s been friends with Joe and [wife]Jill [Biden] for years and Meghan has a huge amount of respect and admiration for them and for Kamala Harris,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The Bidens have long supported Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, an adaptive sporting event that he founded for members of the armed services. Back in 2014, then-Vice President Biden joked to the Guardian about his wife hanging out with the royal: “But my wife was with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. And I read in the Guardian, or one of them, and it says – I’m paraphrasing – everywhere Prince Harry went, he had this blonde woman on his arm. The vice-president’s wife! I’m a little worried here, you know what I mean?”

President Biden doesn’t have anything to worry about, but Harry first found friendship with the then-Second Lady back in 2013 when he was touring the U.S. as a senior royal, according to the Daily Mail. The two discovered a shared interest over their respect for the military, since Harry was serving in the British Army and the Bidens’ late son Beau was a major in the U.S. Army.

That support from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is likely to continue throughout the Biden administration as Harry and Meghan step more into the spotlight with their Archewell Foundation. There are likely to be opportunities for the couples to work together — and to continue the friendship that Prince Harry and the First Lady sparked eight years ago. Frankly, we can’t wait.

