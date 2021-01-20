Christina Anstead Reveals What She’s Doing in 2021 to Get Over Her Divorce

Last year, Ant and Christina Anstead’s divorce unfolded in a very public way. The couple, who announced their split on Instagram back in September, had been married for less than two years and share a young son together, Hudson. For both Christina and Ant, the decision to go their separate ways hit them hard. While the HGTV star has been vocal with her followers about her healing process, it appears she has much bigger plans to keep her mind occupied as well: During the premiere episode of her new discovery+ show, Christina: Stronger by Design, she revealed her plans for opening a wellness center.

Per Prevention, Anstead said on her show, “I really want to open up a wellness center by this time next year. Like start it, buy it… like a piece of land in Utah.” She added, “I feel like that’s calling to me.”

It’s a dream that’s not entirely out of left field — on her Instagram, Christina has already shared how she has turned to spiritual practices as she seeks to further understand herself and her needs. And in April, she released a book, co-authored with nutritionist Cara Clark, called The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul. So for Christina, this new project sounds like a thoughtful way to further and fulfill her own passion of being a wellness advocate.

We can’t wait to see Christina’s plans develop, and we’re hoping we hear more news about her wellness center soon!

