Ashley Biden Confirmed She Won’t Be Working For Her Dad Like Ivanka Trump

Incoming president Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden has largely stayed out of the spotlight, but today’s interview with Jenna Bush Hager proved just how excited she is her her dad’s next move and what he can do for this country. On Today, Ashley spoke about how much her father values family, the loss of her older brother Beau, and how they’ve preserved their tight-knit connection over the years. Ashley’s entire interview included exactly zero instances of either promoting her personal brand or acting as a representative of the US government, two major missteps to which Ivanka Trump seemed unfortunately committed from day one of her father’s presidency. In fact, Biden’s daughter explicitly confirms that she will not be taking on a White House role — hopefully putting to bed the idea that presidents should even consider hiring their children in lieu of qualified professionals.

Ashley told Hager without hesitation that she would not have a role in the Biden administration — but that doesn’t mean she intends to ignore the power and privilege of her newfound position as first daughter.

“I’m just so proud. I truly am proud of my father.” In her first-ever network television interview, Ashley Biden, President-elect Biden’s daughter, talks to @JennaBushHager ahead of #InaugurationDay about her family’s special bond, the Capitol riot, and more. pic.twitter.com/6agc8yUB9R — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 19, 2021

“I will, however, hopefully use this platform to advocate for social justice, for mental health, to be involved in community development and revitalization,” she told Hager. “I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are really important.”

Ashley Biden has a masters degree in social work and has spent her career fighting as a social justice activist, youth counselor, and program founder targeting underserved communities. While she has no ambitions to the White House herself, she’s anything but checked out about tomorrow.

“I think I’m going to take in the moment and just be fully present,” she told Hager of her plans for tomorrow. “I know Beau-y will be there with us. He’s so proud. He’s so, so proud. He’s so proud of Dad.”

