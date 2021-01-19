Chris Harrison’s NSFW Romance Novel Is the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

As those of us who watch The Bachelor learned last night, our illustrious host Chris Harrison has a bit of an alter-ego as a hot and heavy romance novel author. Back in 2015, Harrison took a break from his Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise duties to let his sensual side come out and truly thrive, no doubt inspired by the many journeys to find love he’d watched transpire over the years. The result? NSFW romance novel The Perfect Letter about a young woman whose long-lost love in her Texas hometown could blow up everything in her new NYC life — or, who might just be the best thing that ever happened to her.

According to some pleased Amazon reviewers, Harrison’s story of lost love and choosing between two paths is a real page-turner, touting an emotionally guarded but sensitive leading lady, a fiancé just off enough that we root for the other guy but don’t question why she’d date him at all, and — oh yes — some surprisingly steamy sex scenes.

We don’t have to just guess what these readers meant when they said they were impressed at Harrison’s ability to write some genuinely hot erotica: you can buy The Perfect Letter right now on Amazon or Bookshop below. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

