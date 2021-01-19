Tiffany Trump’s Engagement Photos Coming Out Today Confirm Her Disconnect From the Trump Family

When the Jan. 6 Capitol riots were breaking out, President Donald Trump’s eldest children followed their father’s lead and tweeted their way through it, first encouraging what they saw as a spirited demonstration of Trump loyalty and then backtracking when they realized the horror with which it was being received by everyone else. Amidst this, Tiffany Trump was tweeting too — a heartfelt birthday message to brother Eric Trump, that is. Today, Tiffany has stepped forward once more to comment on the pressing Trump family issue of the day, which is not, as you may have guessed, Donald’s last day in office. Actually, today is the day that Tiffany is announcing her future as Mrs. Robert Boulos, reflecting on her memory of his White House proposal and sharing a new photo of the ring. Much as Melania Trump took the Capitol riots as an opportunity to reflect on gossip she once heard about herself, Tiffany has taken the end of her father’s administration as an opportunity to reflect on her new fiancé.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” Tiffany wrote under a photo of herself and Boulos posing at the White House, her left hand newly adorned with an engagement ring. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️.”

Tiffany is the daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, and spent most of her childhood in California with her mother, away from her father and her siblings on the East Coast. She recently completed law school and is looking at real estate in South Beach, Florida with partner of two years and now-fiancé Boulos, though she hasn’t commented on her career plans.

We hope that Tiffany is able to celebrate the special news with her family. But given that her messages are always a step or two out of touch with the rest of the family, we find ourselves wondering how often they’re truly on the same page.

