Ana de Armas Took the Lead in Her Breakup with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are bidding adieu to their relationship. They first stepped out as a couple at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 — where their daily walks with their dogs and masked coffee runs each day captured everyone’s attention, thanks to the paparazzi. But those sweet days now appear to be over, as a source confirmed to People, “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off.”

The rumors about the couple’s breakup, after almost a year together, were rampant during the holidays when de Armas headed home to Cuba to spend time with family and Affleck remained in Los Angeles with his children. Those suspicions turned out to be true. Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, are in “different points in their lives” according to People’s source, and they each have personal priorities that won’t keep them in the same location.

Affleck needs to stay in Los Angeles to help raise his kids, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and de Armas wants her home base to be outside of the West Coast. The insider promises that “there is deep love and respect there” and “they are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The couple, who met on the set of Deep Water, will probably still have to interact once they begin promoting the film, which is set to be released in August. But we are going to miss their mundane, yet nostalgic strolls through the neighborhood while the paps snapped away. There was something very innocent about those early days of their romance, which was the first big relationship Affleck embarked on after his latest rehab stint, but it’s proof that quarantining together isn’t a guarantee that a couple will stick together.

