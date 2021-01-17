Jill Biden Has Already Announced Her First Initiative as First Lady — Much Sooner Than Melania Trump

As Joe Biden and Jill prepare to begin life at the White House this week, the future first lady has already announced her first initiative, the revival of Joining Forces. The program — which aims to support military personnel, veterans, and their families — was originally launched by Jill in 2011 alongside Michelle Obama. One day after Jill shared she would be spearheading the Joining Forces program, Melania Trump took to Twitter to say farewell to her own initiative, Be Best. Of course, people online couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Melania and her successor.

Dr. Jill Biden announces the resurrection of "Joining Forces," a support program for military members & their families pic.twitter.com/4IzhX9YsC7 — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021

“We’re going to build on what we learned during the Obama-Biden administration,” Jill said in a video. “That’s the promise that I made to you on the campaign trail, that we would relaunch Joining Forces and get to work on day one.” In addition, according to CNN, she has also named a series of key hires and a new executive director to help implement the program.

The Joining Forces program will focus on education and employment from the private and public sectors for military families. Per the outlet, they plan to relaunch the initiative with a listening tour to more closely address veterans’ needs and their current concerns. Jill has already made history as she plans to be the first first lady to work full-time, and it’s clear she knows exactly the legacy she’d like to leave behind.

On the other hand, Melania began her work for the Be Best campaign in 2018. During her last few days living at the White House, Melania took to social media to recap the work she accomplished.

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

In her tweet, Melania wrote, “As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives. It’s the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it’s those values that will carry on its mission.”

According to the official White House page for the Be Best project, the initiative sought to address, “well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.”

Before you go, check out family photos of Barack & Michelle Obama and other presidential families.